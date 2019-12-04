NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating two fatal accidents that happened less than two hours apart Thursday night in Newport News.

Around 10:08 p.m. troopers were called to a car accident on Interstate 64 westbound at the Jefferson Avenue exit.

Troopers found a 2018 Dodge Charger on fire. Investigators said the driver lost control of the car and hit a rock wall.

The driver died at the scene and was taken to the medical examiner's office, Sgt. Michelle Anaya said in a news release.

Later around 11:51 p.m. in the same location another crash occurred. A 2017 Dodge Charger traveling on I-64 westbound took the 255B exit ramp and lost control of the car and drove into a man-made lake.

Steven Alonso Roberts, 39, of Newport News, died at the scene.

Both fatal crashes are still being investigated, Anaya said.

