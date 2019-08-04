NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting.

Newport News Communications received a call at 7:10 p.m. Monday for a shooting in the 600 block of Ridley Circle.

When police arrived, they found a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. The victims told police they were walking when they heard gunshots and were hit.

Medics took both victims to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.