NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in Newport News, and the circumstances leading up to this incident are unclear.

This happened at around 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of Marshall Ave. According to a police department spokesperson, when officers responded to the 9-1-1 call reporting a shooting, they found two victims on the scene with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified only as two Newport News men, a 38-year-old and a 39-year-old.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital.

Police provided no suspect information and said the investigation remains ongoing.

