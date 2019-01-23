NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Department's Crash Team is investigating a crash that sent two people to the hospital Wednesday morning.

One person was taken by helicopter to the hospital with serious injuries, PIO Kelly King said. The other person had minor injuries.

Police were called around 2:08 a.m. to the intersection near the city line and Warwick Boulevard where a 1999 Honda hit a guardrail.

King said one person left the scene of the crash.

