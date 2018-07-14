NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- Newport News Fire Department divers are currently searching for 2 people after two boats collided on the James River, an official said.

Dispatch was called around 8:07 a.m. to a report of two boats that collided at the James River near the coal pier at 23rd Street and West Avenue, Battalion Chief Wesley Rogers said.

Four people were transported to a local hospital and two are in critical condition, Rogers said.

Divers from the fire department are currently search for two people missing, he said.

