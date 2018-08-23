NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Two people were pulled to safety after their motorboat capsized on the James River Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission, a 24-foot Sea Ray was just south of the James River Bridge when it turned over around 10:15 a.m. Both VMRC and Newport News Fire boats responded, with Newport News Fire pulling the two boaters from the water. Both had been wearing personal flotation devices.

No injuries are reported, and the incident remains under investigation.

