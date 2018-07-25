NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Two men shot at each other in the DW Shopping Center in Newport News on Tuesday.

Police were called to the 14000 block of Warwick Boulevard around 8:15 p.m. On the scene, officers learned the two men were shooting at each other in the parking lot.

One of the men sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He is a 25-year-old from Newport News, and he was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The second man was a 30-year-old Newport News resident. He was shot and sustained injuries to his legs and one of his hands.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

