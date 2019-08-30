NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Department arrested two teenagers in connection to an August 1 double homicide.

Around 10:20 p.m., Newport News Police responded to an apartment complex in the 900 block of Forest Lake Court in reference to a shooting.

Responding officers found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of the victims, a 15-year-old Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second victim, 18-year-old Tyree Lamar Spady of the 200 block of Hollywood Avenue in Hampton, was taken to a local hospital where he died a short time later.

On Friday, about a month after the shooting, police said they arrested two teenagers in relation to the shooting.

Each suspect is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Murder, Robbery, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony.

“Our hope is to begin to deliver closure and hold accountable those responsible for this horrible act. I want to thank the detectives for their commitment to solving this case and to the community for their involvement,” stated Chief Steve Drew.

Since the suspects are under age, their identity has not been released.

