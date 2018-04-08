NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) — Two women were shot inside a vehicle early morning Saturday, Newport News police said.

A report of gunshots heard was called into dispatch around 2:50 a.m. in the 900 block of Marcus Drive, Assistant PIO Brandon Maynard said.

That call was then upgraded to a shooting.

Arriving officers found two women shot with injuries not considered life threatening. The women were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The victims were ages 22 and 29.

Maynard said both victims were inside a vehicle during the shooting.

Police are still working on obtaining possible suspect information, he said.

