Two workers at Newport News Shipbuilding test positive for COVID-19

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin confirmed that two workers tested positive for the coronavirus.

President Boykin released information on Monday about the first employee who tested positive over the weekend. That employee immediately alerted their supervisor.

A few hours later, Boykin confirmed that a second employee tested positive as well. For privacy reasons, both employees have not been identified

Boykin released the following details on the first employee who tested positive:

The individual works in Building 600, on the second floor.

The individual has not been on company property since March 16.

The individual is actively recovering and remains in quarantine.

The shipyard's leadership team has met with the employees who work near the individual or who came into close contact with the individual. Those employees are being advised to call our clinic for additional guidance.

Crews have been actively cleaning the entire shipyard, including Building 600. The shipyard is increasing the frequency of sanitizing high-touch points throughout Building 600 with additional emphasis on wiping down bathrooms, railings, vending machines and elevators in immediate proximity to the employee’s workspace. The increased frequency will continue for a minimum of seven days. Additional cleaning supplies will be made available in the building.

Communal eating areas in Building 600 will be restricted.

More information was released on the second employee who also tested positive:

The individual works on the first shift in Building 4931, on the first floor.

The individual has not been on company property since March 18.

The individual is actively recovering and remains in quarantine.

NNS leadership has contacted employees who work near the individual or who came into close contact with the individual. Based on that, a small number of employees have been told to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Previously, Boykin said that those who must miss time, need not worry about their jobs.

"There is no shipbuilder that should be concerned about their job if they're out for an illness, whether they're out for two days, 14 days or longer. They're absolutely going to have jobs to come back to," she said. "We want them to take care of themselves and their families and then we will welcome them back to work."