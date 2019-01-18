NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — During the long government shutdown, United Way employees expect an increase in request for their assistance.

So, First Call, The Community Resource Center and United Way of the Virginia Peninsula have started a fund to support local federal employees affected by the government shutdown.

The money will help furloughed employees with rent, mortgage payments, utility bills groceries, and transportation.

The campaign began on Jan. 15.

Anybody wanting assistance from United Way of the Virginia Peninsula requires a scheduled appointment.

You must bring a furlough letter, department ID, and any other documents related to the shutdown to the appointment.

DONATIONS, ASSISTANCE

For more resources and to donate, visit www.uwvp.org.

Monetary donations will be accepted at United Way's office, 11820 Fountain Way, Suite 206, Newport News, or online.

If you are a furloughed federal employee and reside in Newport News, Hampton, or Lower York County, contact the United Way First Call service at 757-594-4636.

If you reside in Williamsburg, James City County, and Upper York County, contact the Community Resource Center at 757-229-2222.

