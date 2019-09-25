NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A student was caught with an unloaded gun at Denbigh High School Wednesday.

Michelle Price, the spokesperson for Newport News Public Schools, said a school security officer found the gun in the student's bag.

As it's a law violation and a school board violation, the student will not only be recommended for expulsion but also faces criminal charges.

According to Price, after the student "exchanged words" with another student in the hallway, a school security officer searched the student's bag as they walked the student to the office. That's when the security officer found the gun.

The gun was given to the School Resource Officer and police were notified.

Price said unlike police, school security officers don't need "probable cause" to search a student's belongings on school property and this was a normal case where a student's belongings would be searched.

Police said the 17-year-old student was charged with possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm. He was taken to juvenile detention.

RELATED STORIES:

RELATED: Bomb threat reported at Heritage High School, no device found

RELATED: Regent University police investigate bomb threat

RELATED: Police: Security finds gun inside student's binder at Woodside High School in Newport News