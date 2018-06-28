NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A 24-year-old woman was found shot to death Thursday, Newport News PIO Brandon Maynard said.

Around 5:25 p.m. police were dispatched to the 100 block of Tricia Lane. Arriving officials were informed by medics that Eimaja Jada Harris was found dead.

Maynard said Harris had been shot.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing, he said.

