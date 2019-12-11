NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The carefree, dancing kids at a Boys and Girls Club in Newport News was what Monday night was about.

The "Us 4 Us" foundation brought everyone together.

"The purpose of the event is to have a teen panel and allow the youth to tell us what they need," said Adrian Cook, the Vice President of the foundation.

He said Monday's teen panel was assembled to serve these kids and youth, to let them know they're heard and cared for.

"We go out amongst them because we are the people. We're not politicians. We're not business owners or things of that nature. We are the people. We were once them," he said.

Cook said a part of this panel, which is held regularly, is to help youth curb the violence.

Newport News saw a string of violent crimes this summer where teens were either killed or injured and youth on the panel said they want to inspire kids to do better.

"I hope that they understand that no matter what obstacles are thrown at you, you can get through it. And, with the right people around you, the right amount of support and education, anything is possible," said Chyna Hodges who was on the panel.

Hodges has been a part of previous panels as well. She said after someone killed her friend, she wanted to channel that energy into helping kids.

Cook wanted to help too by sharing his story of being in prison for more than 10 years, and now turning his life around to steer the youth in the right direction.

"We also have programs set in place. One is a curriculum that empowers them to take control of their life and to understand that there are always opportunities around," he said.

To Cook, it was about more than just a panel on Monday night. It's about helping shape the future.

"They have an opportunity in life to be all that they can be," said Cook.

Cook said their goal is to do a panel like this every other month, not just on the peninsula, but in all seven cities so kids from all over can hear their message.

He said there isn't a date set yet, but you can check the "Us 4 Us" Facebook page for details.

