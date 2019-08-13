RICHMOND, Va. — An official with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will travel to Newport News on Wednesday to help area business owners learn more about upcoming contracting opportunities.

Joseph J. DeFelice, Region III Regional Administrator of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will join U.S. Congressman Bobby Scott, the cities of Norfolk and Newport News, the Newport News and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authorities, and local businesses partners for the HUD Section 3 Business Community Workshop.

Section 3 is a provision that maximizes the impact of HUD’s community investments by ensuring that training, work and contracting opportunities are extended to low-income workers and the businesses that employ them. It applies to about $18 billion of HUD’s current budget, and to the $60 million in Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grants awarded to Newport News and Norfolk in May 2019.

This half-day session is designed to help local business owners and business partnership organizational leaders learn the basics of the Section 3 program, what constitutes a Section 3 business and how to gain access and preference to HUD contracting and subcontracting opportunities.

The event is for specifically for businesses—resident events will be held in each community in September. There will be local business owners who are currently benefitting from Section 3 available for interview at the event.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center located at 2410 Wickham Avenue. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m.

Click here to learn more about HUD and its available programs.