NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Shipbuilding completed its first sea trials on the USS Delaware.

It's the newest Virginia-class submarine.

The submarine, in the final stages of construction, spent three days at sea proving all of its systems, components and compartments, according to a news release.

The USS Delaware submerged for the first time and performed high-speed maneuvers on the surface and underwater.

“Delaware performed well during sea trials, which is a testament to the skill and craftsmanship of the incredible team of shipbuilders who are working to uphold our high standards of quality,” said Dave Bolcar, Newport News’ vice president of submarine construction.

“We look forward to continuing our testing program to deliver the submarine to the U.S. Navy later this year.”

