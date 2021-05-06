USS John C. Stennis heads to Newport News Shipbuilding for mid-life overhaul

On Thursday, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) arrived at the shipyard to begin its mid-life refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH).

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — One of the Navy's aircraft carriers will temporarily be calling Newport News Shipbuilding its home.

During its time at the shipyard, workers will perform hull and freeboard blast and paint, repair its propellers, sea chests, shafts, and rudders, and also defuel and refuel its power plant.

The Stennis is the seventh Nimitz-class carrier to undergo this major mid-life availability.

Work on the Stennis is expected to be complete by late 2025. Afterward, the aircraft carrier should be ready for another 25 years of service.