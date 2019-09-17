NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating yet another shooting Monday night.

Police were called to a shooting in the 600 block of Dresden Drive at 9:12 Monday night.

Police said two people were shot inside a home. A man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for further treatment, but a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This shooting is the third shooting to happen on Monday.

There is no further information.