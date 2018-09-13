NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The Virginia Living Museum has decided to close Friday, Sept. 14 and Saturday, Sept. 15 to prioritize the safety of their animals and staff.

The museum is home to nearly 1,000 mammals, birds, fish, and reptiles and each of these animals will be closely monitored, fed, and cared for throughout the storm.

Animals in natural trail habitats or exhibited in Deer Park Lake will be housed in an available "safe house" or relocated indoors as necessary with the storm.

Sandbags will be used as an additional precaution with floodgates at all three lower level entrances to impede any flood waters.

The museum is also protected by an alarm system that monitors the water level of Deer Park Lake. If the water level changes, key staff members will be notified.

Saturday's Dino on the Loose and Outdoor Family Playdate events have been rescheduled for Saturday, September 22.

