NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum is hosting its eighth annual Oyster Roast this year.

The festival will take place on Saturday, November 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. It offers all-you-can-eat fresh local Virginia oysters, fried seafood, chowder, and a dessert buffet.

It was voted 'Best of the 757 Gold for Outdoor Festivals' four years in a row by Coastal Virginia Magazine, and this event is always a sell-out. It will be held, rain or shine, in the Museum’s outdoor garden with live music by Louis Vangieri and Dan Pellegrino.

The Virginia Living Museum said desserts will be provided by the Culinary Institute of Virginia students. Guests can also enjoy a variety of beers and wines from St. George Brewing Company, Breakthru Beverage and M. Price Distributing Company.

About 3,000 pounds of shells will be collected. They will then be shipped to the VCU Rice Rivers Center in Richmond to be placed in storage for a year before being placed in a seeding tank.

Advanced tickets for the event are $55 and can be purchased online.

Click here to learn more about the event.

