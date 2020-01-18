Virginia Living Museum unveils new exhibit 'Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies'

These "Tiny Titans" are authentic dinosaur eggs and nest collected from all over the world. You can see them at the Virginia Living Museum.

The Virginia Living Museum in Newport News is unveiling some "tiny titans" in a new dinosaur exhibit on Saturday.

"Tiny Titans: Dinosaur Eggs and Babies" runs through May 3 and displays authentic dinosaur eggs and nests collected from all over the world.

One key discovery is also on showcase: "Baby Louie," a nearly complete skeleton of a dinosaur embryo.

It was discovered in 1993 by Charlie Magovern in China. It wasn't until 2017 that the embryo was officially published.

"Each science-rich section of the exhibit is enhanced with exciting life-like models of embryos and hatchlings, colorful illustrations of dinosaur family life and stunning photographs of some of the world’s most renowned dinosaur hunters and their discoveries," the museum said in a news release.

"Children can dig for eggs, dress up like a parent dinosaur to brood their nest, and feel the texture of dinosaur eggs."

After the "Tiny Titans" exhibit closes on May 3, the museum will debut its largest dinosaur display, "Jurassic Giants." That will run from May 23 through Sept. 7.

That exhibit will feature the Giganotosaurus, and will bring animatronic creatures of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods.