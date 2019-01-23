NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum's Mastodon bone collection has been named as on of Virginia's Top 10 Endangered Artifacts.

The public can vote on the top 10 and the winners will be awarded $7,000 in conservation grants from The Virginia Association of Museums.

The purpose of the list is to bring the past to life and showcase the need for conservation.

The Virginia Living Museum's Mastodon bone collection was excavated from a site in Yorktown. It's the second Mastodon to be discovered in Virginia and the first discovered east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The fossils are rare to find in Virginia.

The collection at VLM comprises 20 to 25 percent of a full Mastodon and includes a complete tusk, a near complete foot, a partial jaw, a humerus bone, several ribs, several teeth and other bones.

The fossils are preserved well enough to share this Mastodon's story even though the full animal is not intact.

The Mastodon is an extinct elephantine mammal that was last known to roam Earth more than 12,000 years ago.

Also included on the Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list are:

Amherst County Historical Society (Amherst County, VA)

Fairfield Foundation (Gloucester, VA)

Friendship Firehouse Museum (Alexandria, VA)

James Monroe Museum (Fredericksburg, VA)

Mosby Area Heritage Association (Fauquier County, VA)

Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (Winchester, VA)

Red Hill-Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation (Campbell County, VA)

Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park (Big Stone Gap, VA)

Town of Wytheville Museums/Wythe County Historical Society (Wythe County, VA)

The public is invite to vote for their favorite endangered artifact in an online voting competition from January 22 through January 31.

The two artifacts that receive the most votes will be awarded $4,000 and $3,000 respectively to conserve their artifacts and care for their continued preservation. The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the Blandford Rees Foundation made funding for the grants possible.