NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia Living Museum's mastodon bone collection has been named as one of Virginia's "Top 10 Endangered Artifacts" by the Virginia Association of Museums.

The public can vote for their favorite artifact on the Top 10 list, with the top two winners being awarded conservation grants from the museum association.

The purpose of the list is to bring the past to life and showcase the need for conservation.

VLM's mastodon bone collection was excavated from a site in Yorktown. It's the second mastodon to be discovered in Virginia and is the first discovered east of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Such fossils are rare to find in Virginia.

Mastodons are extinct, elephant-like mammals that went extinct about 12,000 years ago.

The collection at VLM comprises 20 to 25 percent of a full Mastodon and includes a complete tusk, a near-complete foot, a partial jaw, a humerus bone, several ribs, several teeth, and other bones.

The fossils are preserved well enough to share this Mastodon's story even though the full animal is not intact.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Fred Farris, the Director of Exhibits at the Virginia Living Museum, said in a statement:

"The VLM mastodon fossils deserve to be selected as one of the 'Top 10 Endangered Artifacts' because of both its rarity and its fragile nature. One of only two mastodon fossils ever to be discovered in VA, this mastodon set of fossils gives us a rare glimpse into the Ice Age past of the state. In addition to being such a rare find, it is very fragile and in need of conditioning. Having spent thousands of years in acidic water underground, now that it is exposed to air it will begin to dry out and crumble. Even though it is being stored in a secure, climate-controlled environment, these rare fossils need to be treated with hardening agents to protect them."

Also included on the Top 10 Endangered Artifacts list are:

Amherst County Historical Society (Amherst County, VA)

Fairfield Foundation (Gloucester, VA)

Friendship Firehouse Museum (Alexandria, VA)

James Monroe Museum (Fredericksburg, VA)

Mosby Area Heritage Association (Fauquier County, VA)

Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (Winchester, VA)

Red Hill-Patrick Henry Memorial Foundation (Campbell County, VA)

Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park (Big Stone Gap, VA)

Town of Wytheville Museums/Wythe County Historical Society (Wythe County, VA)

The public is invited to vote for their favorite endangered artifact in an online voting competition from January 22 through January 31.

The two artifacts that receive the most votes will be awarded $4,000 and $3,000 respectively to conserve their artifacts and care for their continued preservation.

The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the Blandford Rees Foundation made funding for the grants possible.