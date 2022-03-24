x
Newport News

$100K headache: Hampton woman wins Virginia Lottery prize

Dakota McNeill won $100,000 with a Virginia Lottery ticket she bought when she went to the store for some Tylenol.
Credit: Virginia Lottery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A headache turned to a $100,000 win for one Hampton woman.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Dakota McNeill stayed home from work due to a headache. She headed to the Newport News Food Mart to get some Tylenol. While there, she bought a lottery ticket.

McNeill went home, took the medicine and scratched the ticket. 

“I looked at it,” she said. “I switched my glasses. My knees got wobbly.”

McNeill had just won $100,000. The odds of winning the top prize for the 10X the Money ticket, the ticket McNeill bought, are 1 in 2,366,400.

