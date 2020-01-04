Virginia Peninsula Foodbank holding drive-thru food distribution giveaways

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is holding a drive-thru food distribution giveaway on Wednesday in Newport News.
The foodbank said the giveaway is due to the "increase in need of food assistance during this time of emergency."
As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.
No walkups are allowed. The foodbank workers will place food in the car trunk.
The drive-thru food giveaway is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Todds Stadium, 12465 Warwick Boulevard.
There will be another drive-thru food giveaway on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.
If additional assistance is needed, you may also visit the “Get Help” section of the foodbank's website.