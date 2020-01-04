x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

newport-news

Virginia Peninsula Foodbank holding drive-thru food distribution giveaways

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is holding a drive-thru food distribution giveaway on Wednesday in Newport News.

The foodbank said the giveaway is due to the "increase in need of food assistance during this time of emergency."

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.

No walkups are allowed. The foodbank workers will place food in the car trunk.

The drive-thru food giveaway is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Todds Stadium, 12465 Warwick Boulevard.

There will be another drive-thru food giveaway on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.

If additional assistance is needed, you may also visit the “Get Help” section of the foodbank's website.

Post by VAPenFoodbank.

RELATED: Foodbank holding food distributions in Hampton Roads, Eastern Shore

RELATED: Food Lion donates $100,000 to foodbanks in Hampton Roads area

RELATED: Peninsula nonprofit keeps its doors open amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Food distribution centers in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak