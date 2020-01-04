Virginia Peninsula Foodbank holding drive-thru food distribution giveaways

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is holding a drive-thru food distribution giveaway on Wednesday in Newport News.

The foodbank said the giveaway is due to the "increase in need of food assistance during this time of emergency."

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.

No walkups are allowed. The foodbank workers will place food in the car trunk.

The drive-thru food giveaway is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Todds Stadium, 12465 Warwick Boulevard.

There will be another drive-thru food giveaway on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.