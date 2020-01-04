Virginia Peninsula Foodbank holds drive-thru food distribution giveaway

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is holding a drive-thru food distribution giveaway on Wednesday in Newport News.

The foodbank said the giveaway is due to the "increase in need of food assistance during this time of emergency."

As a way to ensure safety and maintain social distancing, the giveaway will be drive-thru and you must stay in your car.

No walkups are allowed. The foodbank workers will place food in the car trunk.

The drive-thru food giveaway is from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Todds Stadium, 12465 Warwick Boulevard.

The Foodbank brought out enough food for 400 households. They also brought 175 food boxes.

There were hundreds of cars lined up in the parking lot hours before the giveaway began.

There will be another drive-thru food giveaway on April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon at Darling Stadium, 4111 Victoria Boulevard in Hampton.