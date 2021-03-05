State trooper injured in motorcycle accident during President Biden's visit

Virginia State Police say the trooper was helping the U.S. Secret Service during President Joe Biden's visit to Hampton Roads on Monday.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia State Police motorcycle trooper was seriously hurt, after running off the road on Monday morning.

State Police say the trooper was helping the U.S. Secret Service during President Joe Biden's visit to Hampton Roads.

The trooper crashed making a sharp turn exiting I-64 to Fort Eustis Boulevard (Exit 250) in Newport News.

State Police say the trooper was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.