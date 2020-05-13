Virtual candlelight vigil to honor fallen officers, Newport News police officer Katie Thyne

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund will honor fallen officers and Newport News officer Katie Thyne in a virtual candlelight vigil.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is honoring fallen officers with a virtual candlelight vigil on Wednesday night.

The vigil will also honor fallen Newport News police officer Katie Thyne.

Officer Thyne died in the line of duty on January 23, 2020. She was killed after the car she conducted a traffic stop on tried to flee the scene. The car dragged her when it took off, then crashed into a tree.

Officer Thyne graduated from the police academy last year before joining the Newport News Police Department. She worked in the South Precinct.

She served in the Navy and remained a member of the Navy Reserves while she was a police officer.

All of the Police Week activities in Washington, D.C. were canceled this year, so the organization has chosen to hold the virtual vigil this evening, according to Newport News spokesperson Jamie Bastas.

The names of the 307 brave men and women will be read aloud in respect, honor, and remembrance.

You can watch the live event at 8 p.m. on Facebook, Youtube, or Twitter.