Visiting Angels looking to hire nursing assistants and caregivers

Under a cloud of unemployment due to the pandemic, a local home care agency looks to hire.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Visiting Angels, an elder care and home care services company in Newport News, is hiring while so many other businesses are letting employees go.

Local director Rebecca Andresen said their nursing and companion positions require compassion.

“Caregivers can be certified, but we hire companions as well. Companions don't have to be certified. And we also have personal caregivers which would be PCA’s, NA, or CNA,” she said.

New numbers out Thursday show more than 60,000 Virginians filed unemployment claims last week.

13News Now's Love Local page shows a few dozen area businesses bucking the trend and looking to fill positions. Home repair companies are popular, and so is home care.

The pandemic makes the need for companionship all the more critical in a time when people are supposed to self-isolate.

“Our mission actually is always to bring a measure of peace and that comes with a lot of reassuring our clients, our seniors -- especially with everything that's going -- that everything is OK,” said Andresen.