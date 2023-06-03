17-year-old Newport News student identified as victim of deadly crash

The crash happened less than three miles away from Warwick High School.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools has confirmed one of their students at Warwick High School is dead following a car crash on Friday afternoon.

According to the Newport News Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Pavilion Place just before 2:30 p.m. Police say that's where a car struck three other cars.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene and another juvenile, that was in the same car, was taken to a hospital. Police said the transported minor has "non-life threatening injuries."

Two other minors inside the car walked away with no injuries.

In a statement to 13News Now, a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools said: "To support Warwick students and staff, counseling and emotional support services are available at school today."

The name of the victim, and the other children, will not be released because of their age.

Casey Taylor, a leader with "Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety," said each incident of deadly crashes serves as a reminder of what can be lost.

"It is very heartbreaking, whenever a life is lost, and this is impacting not only family, but friends, and the entire community," said Taylor.

On Monday, Taylor said her organization launched a state-wide initiative to encourage teens to be more aware while behind the wheel of a car.

Taylor said the responsibility also falls on adults to talk to their children.

"It really can make a difference talking to your young driver about making good choices in the car and following all the teen driving laws in Virginia," said Taylor.

A spokesperson with Newport News Police said their investigation into the deadly crash could take weeks.