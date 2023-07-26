x
Newport News

Cool off in Newport News with 'Wet & Wacky Wednesdays'

The Denbigh Community Center is hosting Wet & Wacky Wednesdays at the community center for the next three weeks.
Credit: Sergey Novikov - stock.adobe.com
Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With a hot week ahead, the Denbigh Community Center is looking to help Newport News residents cool down with some fun. 

The Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting "Wet & Wacky Wednesdays" at the community center for the next three weeks. They started Wednesday, July 26. 

The free event will have water slides and other water activities. People of all ages are able to participate, but kids 13 and under have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. 

The event will return to the community center on August 2 and August 9 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. It's on Warwick Boulevard. 

