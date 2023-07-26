Cool off in Newport News with 'Wet & Wacky Wednesdays'

The Denbigh Community Center is hosting Wet & Wacky Wednesdays at the community center for the next three weeks.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With a hot week ahead, the Denbigh Community Center is looking to help Newport News residents cool down with some fun.

The Department of Parks and Recreation is hosting "Wet & Wacky Wednesdays" at the community center for the next three weeks. They started Wednesday, July 26.

The free event will have water slides and other water activities. People of all ages are able to participate, but kids 13 and under have to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.