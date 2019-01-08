NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police said they arrested a woman who's accused of committing several sex crimes involving a girl she knows.

Officers took Sarah Johnson, 36, into custody on Wednesday. The arrest came after an investigation centered around a girl whom Johnson knows. Police said that the crimes took place over the course of three years, and that she "participated in several sex offenses" with the girl.

Sarah Anne Johnson

Newport News Police Department

The charges Johnson faces are:

Abduction

Conspiracy, Indecent Liberties with Child

Conspiracy, Sodomy

Produce Child Porn

Conspiracy Child Abuse/Neglect,

Conspiracy, Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Johnson was in the Newport News City Jail late Thursday afternoon.