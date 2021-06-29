Woman dies after being hit by vehicle near Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

Police said the woman was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit by a vehicle. The vehicle remained at the scene.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A pedestrian has died after she was hit by a vehicle in Newport News Tuesday.

It was around 2:52 a.m. when Newport News Communications received a call of an auto-pedestrian accident in the area of Forrest Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

Officers found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle in the northbound lanes. She was declared dead at the scene by medics.

Police said the woman was walking in the middle of the road when she was hit. The vehicle remained at the scene.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating this crash.