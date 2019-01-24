NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A manhunt is underway in Newport News after a police chase ended in a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured another.

According to Police Chief Steve Drew, officers attempted to pull over an SUV Wednesday evening at Jefferson Avenue and Boykin Lane around 5:45 p.m.

Officers initiated the traffic stop after identifying a subject in the vehicle, 19-year-old Darrell Pittman of the no-hundred block of Christian Street in Newport News, known to have violent felony warrants on file.

The green 2003 Ford Explorer sped off, ran two red traffic lights, and crashed into a van at Jefferson Avenue and Bland Boulevard. Two women inside the van were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

On Thursday, police confirmed that one of the women, 78-year-old Elizabeth Verley, later died.

There were five people in the suspect vehicle, and after the crash, three fled the scene and two were detained at the scene. Pittman remains at large.

Mugshot of 19-year-old Darrell Pittman wanted by the Newport News Police Department.

Newport News Police

The driver of the SUV, 18-year-old Chaikim Reynolds, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless driving, evade and elude, operating a motor vehicle w/out a license, two counts of failure to obey a traffic signal, and failure to wear a seatbelt.

A juvenile from the suspect vehicle was arrested and charged with a firearm violation.

A SWAT team is actively searching for the suspect.

"The SWAT team is in the woods looking for the individual and he has violent felony warrants on file its the number one top priority right now to find that individual,” said Police Chief Drew.

Officers found two guns inside the SUV, and investigators said the suspect could still be armed.

At this time, police have not released the suspect’s name.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.