Woman dies in mobile home fire in Newport News

Fire crews were called to a fire at the Warwick Mobile Home Community off Troy and Hogan Drive.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Fire Department officials said a woman died in a mobile home fire early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 3:59 a.m. to a fire in the 200 block of Troy Drive. That's at the Warwick Mobile Home Community off Hogan Drive.

According to fire officials, a tow truck was at the area early in the morning and saw the flames coming from the mobile home. He knocked on doors to get as many people out of harm's way.