NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman died following a motorcycle crash in Newport News Saturday night.

The crash took place at the intersection of Saunders Road and Daphia Circle around 7 p.m., according to the Newport News Police Department.

Police say a woman drove her motorcycle westbound on Saunders Road, when she turned on a curved road and crashed into a guard rail.

She died at the scene.

No other vehicle was involved in the collision, said police.