Police looking for hit-and-run driver following crash near MMMBT

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A hit-and-run crash that occurred near the Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel left one woman hurt and police are looking for answers.
Virginia State Police said they were called on Monday, Dec. 28 around 4:42 a.m., to a vehicle accident that happened on Interstate 664 Southbound. This was south of the MMMBT.
The initial report came in of a vehicle that was seen hanging over the side of the bridge, officers said.
After investigating, police found that a 35-year-old woman from Pennsylvania driving a 2000 Ford Escape was hit by an unknown vehicle. After she was hit, the woman lost control of her car and ran into the jersey wall while the driver of the unknown vehicle drove off.
The woman was taken to Riverside Regional Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Anyone with information on the driver who failed to stop or who may have witnessed the incident on Interstate 664 on the MMBT is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 757-424-6800 or questions@vsp.virginia.gov.