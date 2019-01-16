NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman has a slew of charges after being intoxicated in public and leaving her children home alone on Monday.

Newport News police were called to the 400 block of Thorncliff Drive where a woman was unconscious and unresponsive.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Davina Jackson who is from the 400 block of Thorncliff Drive. According to police, her speech was slurred and officers could smell alcohol. The officers had to ask Jackson where she lived multiple times before she told them.

When officers went into her apartment, they found her 5 and 7-year-old daughters alone inside.

Jackson was arrested and charged with profane swearing or intoxication in public, two counts of abuse/child neglect reckless disregard for life, and seven counts of contribute to delinquency of minor.