NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An overnight shooting left a woman hurt in Newport News on Sunday.

The call came in around 12:05 a.m. in the 1000 block of 23rd Street.

Officers found a woman with injuries not considered life-threatening.

She was taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects and police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

