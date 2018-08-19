NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A woman was apprehended after she barricaded herself in a house Sunday afternoon, Newport News police said.

Around 12:45 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Center Avenue in reference to a domestic dispute, PIO Kelly King said.

A victim told police an estranged girlfriend had come to the residence and was asked to leave.

The 27-year-old woman became physical and barricaded herself in a room in the house, King said.

Police said "she is believed to be under the influence of narcotics" and may have had a weapon.

King said the woman is in custody without further incident. She has outstanding warrants.

There are no life threatening injuries at this time.

