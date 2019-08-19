Newport News Police have a woman in custody who they suspect of shooting a man multiple times early Monday morning.

Officers found the man shot in the 500 block of Bellwood Drive at 2:40 a.m.

He was taken to the hospital, where the extent of his injuries are unknown.

Police say the female suspect knows the victim and was quickly taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing but detectives are not currently looking for any other suspects.

If you have any information, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.