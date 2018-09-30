NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — Police are investigating a shooting where one woman was wounded Sunday afternoon, an official said.

Police were called around 12:41 p.m. to the 400 block of Turlington Road in reference to a shooting, PIO Kelly King said.

Officers found a 44-year-old woman suffering from "one, possibly two gunshot wounds," King said.

The woman's injury isn't considered life threatening. She was taken to a local hospital.

The victim and witnesses in the area reported hearing multiple gunshots, King said. It is believed that the woman was not an intended target, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC