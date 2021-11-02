Woman leads Newport News SWAT Team

Lieutenant Allison Funaiock is the only woman in Hampton Roads to lead a police department SWAT Team.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Lieutenant Allison Funaiock knew from a very young age that she wanted to go into law enforcement — even a tough childhood disease that nearly landed her in a wheelchair wouldn't keep her from fulfilling her dream.

Doctors told her parents that juvenile rheumatoid arthritis would eventually make her wheelchair-bound.

"I think it instilled a toughness in me that just because you tell me, 'I don't think you can do this,' I'm not going to accept that," Funaiock said.

Now she holds a position no other policewoman has in Hampton roads — commander of a tactical unit.

"I don't know how often you see a woman that leads a swat team," she said.

During barricade situations, hostage stand-offs and those suspenseful, delicate, scenes that unfold minute-by-minute, Funaiock calls the shots.

"We always try to always get the person to come out to us and surrender to us, instead of going in," she explained. "We try not to force any confrontation if we don't have to."

Funaiock's story is one of perseverance and determination. She's been a member of the Newport News Police Department for 14 years.

The first time she tried out for the tactical team, she didn't make it. But later, her skills as a sharpshooter landed her a spot as a sniper on the team.

For just over a year now, she's served as the commander of the unit.

