NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police said a woman was taken to the hospital with what appear to be serious injuries after a crash in Newport News.

Police responded to a crash in the 800 block of City Center Boulevard at 2:58 p.m. Monday.

According to police, a Honda CRV and a Ford van collided. The driver of the CRV, a woman, was taken to the hospital with what appear to be serious injuries. The driver of the van was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

Traffic is blocked from Rock Landing Drive to Canon Boulevard.