NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) -- A woman was sexually assaulted in a Walmart parking lot on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place in the 12400 block of Jefferson Avenue. Emergency Communications were contacted around 10 p.m.

On the scene, police found a 27-year-old woman visibly upset with an infant. According to the victim, she was walking towards her vehicle and began putting her child into a car seat when the suspect pulled up next to her vehicle.

The victim heard a voice and saw a man looking at her while exposed. The suspect reached out of his vehicle and touched her butt.

According to police, the victim screamed, and the offender immediately drove away. Police are still investigating the incident.

