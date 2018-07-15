NEWPORT NEWS, Va., (WVEC) -- A woman was shot early morning Sunday, police said.

Around 2:21 a.m., dispatch received a call from Hampton dispatch about a fight at 76th Street near the city line.

The call was then changed to a shooting in the 900 block of Emma Kate Court in Newport News.

Arriving officers found a 22-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body.

She was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life threatening.

There is no suspect information at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

