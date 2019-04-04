NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A woman was shot and killed in Newport News.

Police were called to the scene in the 6100 block of Jefferson Avenue at 4:59 p.m. Thursday.

When police arrived, they found an adult black woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew, the victim knew the suspected shooter. He also said there was some sort of fight in the parking lot before the shooting.

“I don’t like this taking place in this city, we aren’t going to tolerate this here,” said Drew.

Police are working with witnesses to piece together descriptions of the suspect and their vehicle.

“The witnesses and citizens have come forward right away. I mean some we knocked on doors, others have come out and motioned us over," said Drew.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.