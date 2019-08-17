NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A shooting near Ottis Street in Newport News left one woman dead Saturday.

The call came in around 3:34 p.m. in the 100 block of Ottis Street, officials said.

The address is off Victory Boulevard near a Hampton Inn motel.

Officers found a woman suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officials said she was pronounced dead at 3:41 p.m.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK- YOU-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.



Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.