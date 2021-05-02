Woman accused of abducting 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry in Newport News identified, charged by police

Chesterfield Police identified the woman who is accused of abducting baby Jiraiya as 20-year-old Tykirah Reid. She is charged with abduction and child neglect.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The woman accused of abducting a 3-month-old boy in Newport News and set off a statewide search and AMBER Alert to find him has been charged in Chesterfield County.

Chesterfield Police Department identified the woman as 20-year-old Tykirah Reid. She is facing charges of Abduction, Child Neglect, Obstruction of Justice, and Petit Larceny.

In a news conference update shortly after 7 p.m., Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said Jiraiya Cherry was found safe in Chesterfield Thursday evening, hours after being reported missing.

Police said they were alerted that Reid, who is from Chesterfield, may be in the area that is located south of Richmond.

Patrol officers were checking apartment complexes when they found Reid's vehicle on Goolsby Avenue. Her apartment was identified. When Reid left her apartment with the baby in her hands, she attempted to run back into her residence when she saw police.

She was arrested and baby Jiraiya was taken to a hospital for treatment and observation.

"They found him! They found him!" shouted one relative, moments after learning the baby was located. "Thank you, Jesus!"

Reid is being held in the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.