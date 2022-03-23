Newport News launches teen court to help young first-time offenders keep their records clean

The Youth Justice Diversion Program will allow young first-time offenders to face a teen jury.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — It's the first of its kind in Virginia. Jered Grimes, the Newport News Juvenile Services director, says the city's new Youth Justice Diversion Program aims to help young first-time offenders fix past mistakes.

"Where they have developed a record and that record will stay with them through their juvenile years," Grimes said.

The program, also known as Youth Court will have a teen, who commits a minor offense, go before a jury of their peers and take responsibility for their wrongdoing. Grimes said those offenses include abusive language, vandalism and some driving offenses. Then, the jury decides the teen's consequences.

"Community work," he said. "It will be apology letters. It could be a verbal apology in front of the court, in front of the quote-unquote victim."

The only adult in this process is a practicing lawyer who will sit as the judge.

Up until last year, Virginia Code didn't allow for this program. 93rd District Delegate Michael Mullin introduced this legislation in the 2021 General Assembly at the city's request. The legislation passed unanimously.

"This will give them an opportunity to change course and revert back to acceptable behavior in their community," he said.

Grimes said the ultimate goal for many teens is to avoid the juvenile justice system.

"Our end goal is to get them back on track and keep them out of system that sometimes is difficult to exit once you are in it," he said.